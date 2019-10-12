Recently it's been reported that the mayor's excuse for not supporting additional and needed police officers, as requested by former Police Chief Mike Koval, was that many city departments are underfunded and therefore unable to achieve their goals of providing quality services.
The problem with this excuse is that other departments, other than the fire department, are not involved in situations involving life or death. Maybe a street doesn't get promptly repaired, or maybe we have to take an extra trip to the drop-off site with our leaves and brush. These inconveniences don't compare to dealing with random gunfire, armed robbery and criminal behavior.
The mayor proposes $200,000 be used for an independent police auditor to oversee the police department. Nearly three new officers could be added for around this price. This is a waste of taxpayer dollars used to insulate the mayor from her responsibility of dealing with the police department.
Public safety must be a priority. The mayor already has deputy mayors, a chief of staff, and an administrative assistant to help her manage the city. Adding another level of bureaucracy makes no economic sense.
Jerry and Bonnie Darda, Madison