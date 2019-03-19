To see well-rounded, thoughtful outcomes, we need a diverse group of voices at the decision-making table.
I was inspired by Kelda Roys' run for governor in 2018. It made me think a lot about representation and how important it is that parents of young children are able to be representatives in all our forms of government -- not only for the sake of inspiring other women to run for office, but because the perspective of a parent is an incredibly valuable addition to important policy discussions. Parents think about the long term. They think about what decisions mean not only for the constituents, but for their children and the future of our city.
Right now parents of young children are underrepresented on our City Council. I find that unacceptable.
This is why I’m supporting Allison Martinson for District 19. She’s an impressively qualified community leader and also the mother of a little girl. I know she understands my concerns and will be looking out for our children's interests as well as those of her constituents in District 19.
Michelle Dunphy, Madison