Madison needs more charging stations -- Peter Skopec

Kudos to Madison Ald. Sayad Abbas for introducing a measure to make it easier to install electric vehicle charging stations across the city, as reported in the Feb. 11 article "Proposed Madison ordinance would give electric cars a boost."

While electric vehicle sales are growing rapidly, Ald. Abbas is right that the lack of charging stations, especially in public places and in apartment buildings, is one of the factors holding back even wider adoption. In 2018, Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group (WISPIRG) estimated that, conservatively, Madison would need to install about 280 more public charging stations by the year 2030 just to keep up with growing demand for electric vehicles. And if the region is to meet its ambitious carbon reduction goals, we’ll have to do even better.

I also appreciate Ald. Patrick Heck’s observation that electric cars alone won’t do the trick when it comes to cutting emissions and reforming our transportation system. He’s right that we should make it easier for people not to have to drive in the first place. Not only will better public transit, walking and biking cut down on carbon emissions. These cleaner ways of getting around will also improve quality of life, public health and social equity in our communities.

Peter Skopec, Madison, director, WISPIRG

