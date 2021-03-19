Madison needs its own Apollo Theater -- Lee Ozanne

I've been watching videos about the Harlem Renaissance and the importance of the Apollo Theater in the lives and culture of the people there. It was a place where people could be at home and nurture and enjoy talent they couldn't get at the Cotton Club.

It struck me how wonderful it would be if the new South Madison Black Business Hub would include an auditorium for the arts.

Once I started thinking about it, the possibilities seem endless. Madison College is right across the street from the Village on Park mall and could have an arts program for local talent that could perform at the new center. The Overture Center is way Downtown and doesn't reflect or include South Madison (as well as being very expensive).

One of the things that struck me about the Apollo in Harlem was the interplay between the theater and the neighborhood, with its local businesses and the people who lived there. A theater associated with the South Madison Black Business Hub could play the same role between the theater and everyone who lives there, as well as the people who would come to the business hub and the branch of Madison College.

Lee Ozanne, Madison