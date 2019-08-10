My grandson took the bus from Minneapolis to Madison the other day. My husband and I met him -- not at a bus station or a dedicated terminal, but on Langdon Street, across from the Memorial Union.
The buses have to pull up at the curb, jockeying for position with bikers, drivers and pedestrians. The passengers get off on a city sidewalk where there is no shelter, not even a bench to sit on to wait for a pickup. The drivers load and unload baggage from the street.
Luckily, it was not raining or snowing or sleeting. The sidewalk wasn't covered in ice and the temperature was not brutally cold or shockingly hot. But all of those conditions will occur and the buses will still be pulling up on the side of the street. What an introduction to our city.
We need a bus station for intercity buses.
Judith Landsman, Madison