Madison needs a bus station.
If you travel out of town by bus, you must meet the bus on Langdon Street across from the Memorial Union or at the Dutch Mill Park and Ride. Neither spot offers a sheltered station.
At Langdon Street, the buses jockey for parking with cars and bikes and there often is not enough room for the three or four buses arriving simultaneously. I have witnessed several near-accidents because of this confusion. Very little parking is available for cars dropping off or picking up passengers, and the passengers have to wait outside in all kinds of weather -- extreme cold or heat, snow, ice, rain, wind -- with no shelter whatsoever.
Bus drivers have to load and unload baggage in inclement weather conditions as well. It's ridiculous. Mayoral candidates: What are your proposals to provide our growing city with a decent, accessible bus station?
Judith Landsman, Madison