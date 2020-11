Madison needs a professional council -- Charles Pratt

I usually agree with the "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" podcasts and the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. But I firmly disagree with the opinion of editorial page editor Scott Milfred, editorial cartoonist Phil Hands and the State Journal editorial board about professionalizing Madison’s City Council.

As a trained professional employee of the city of Madison, I find it very distorted that my bosses are part-time amateur politicians. The professionalization of politicians is not bad. Government and societal problems are complicated -- as complicated any other industry -- and no one says journalist, professors or doctors should not be full-time professionals. It would also not cause big money to move into Madison politics.

If someone wanted to buy Madison politics, they already would have. We are ripe for it with a low-paid and over-worked council in its current state.