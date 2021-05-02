Madison needs a better shelter -- Susan Schmitz

A group of Madisonians from the public and private sectors visited Higher Ground in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 8, 2019. We toured this “purpose built” homeless shelter, knowing we needed to do a better job of caring for our homeless population in Madison.
We learned a tremendous amount from our visit and how we can do better and get this right. The group brought back what we learned and began planning for the operations.
Then came COVID-19, which pushed us forward more quickly. The city opened up the Warner Park Community center for the homeless, which allowed us to implement some of what we learned. The shelter moved to a temporary location on First Street, and now we are looking to move to a permanent location — to be determined.
We now have an opportunity to "do this right," and I encourage the Madison City Council to support our efforts at its meeting on Tuesday to have a “purpose built” shelter that will be able to provide services to those who need a home and a better life.
A great city is great only to the extent that all of its residents can flourish.
Susan Schmitz, Madison