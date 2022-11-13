 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Madison native is now NHL ironman -- Richard Reynolds

Phil Kessel photo

Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) skates against the Bruins on Feb. 8. Arizona is the fourth NHL team for the 32-year-old, who played previously for Pittsburgh, Toronto and Montreal.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Madison native Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Golden Knights broke the NHL ironman record Oct. 25 for playing in 990 straight hockey games over his 17-year pro career. This is truly a tribute to his skills and durability.

Those of us who watched Kessel grow up in Madison in the 1990s and 2000s remember his remarkable athleticism, and some even thought he just might have a future in hockey. Little did we realize that years later he would play on two Stanley Cup championship teams, would score 400 NHL goals and achieve the amazing ironman record.

His youth coaches and teammates in the Madison area who had a hand in his early development should be justifiably proud of his remarkable career. Kessel's success is certainly a personal accomplishment, but also a nice reflection of the quality of Madison youth hockey programs of that era.

Congratulations, Phil!

Richard Reynolds, Middleton

Tags

