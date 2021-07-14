Madison must wake up to violent crime -- Tom Heine

Recent articles underscore Madison's decline while adding bright new apartment buildings. They talk about increased violent crime, drive-by shootings and violence on State Street.
After 77 years, I found Madison's inaction in these areas unconscionable. We moved. The mayor and City Council have buckled to small special interest groups and decided that perpetrators of crime are not at fault -- it must be the police, rich white people or systemic anything.
I grew up in a blended family of three boys raised by a single mom. None of us ended up shooting anyone at a memorial service in a park, or murdering an 11-year-old girl -- all of which happened in the course of a few weeks last summer.
The city is led by folks who are closed-minded, have a narrow agenda, and always blame systemic racism for the awful violence -- therefore it is tolerated.
Face it, Madison, you have a leadership problem, a law enforcement problem, and a deteriorating public safety issue. There is too much handwringing by judges, prosecutors and elected officials who worry more about the bus system than children being murdered in broad daylight by gangbangers. Wake up.
Tom Heine, Monroe