Madison must protect taxpayers -- Thomas Gitter

I received a notice from the city of Madison about the increase in estimated value of my home. My valuation was increased by about 10%. How high will my taxes go?

The increase will give our politicians a chance to increase spending. Many of them run for office with a promise not to raise taxes.

To hold the line on property taxes, they will have to reduce the tax rate to eliminate the large increase in property taxes. Taxes are already very high in Madison.

I will not vote for a politician who does not protect Madison taxpayers.

I hope many Madison property owners feel the same as I do

Thomas Gitter, Madison