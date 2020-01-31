Madison must make our roads safer -- John Ziegler

After hopping off the Route No. 2 bus at the southwest corner of Mineral Point Road and Whitney Way in Madison, I prepared to cross east across Whitney Way. This is dangerous because it is rare for eastbound drivers turning right onto Whitney Way to see me, and even more rare for them to yield.
Once clear from this direction, my head swivels to watch for westbound drivers preparing to turn left to head south on Whitney Way. Because drivers are so concerned with finding an opening among cars barreling east on Mineral Point, it is again rare that they see me or yield. Similar scenes unfold at intersections across Madison every day.
It is vital we give people the freedom to expand their transportation toolbox -- to make trips safely by car, foot, bus and bicycle. Accomplishing this requires better safety at intersections, including education on traffic laws at intersections, enforcement of speeding and failure-to-yield infractions. We also need better engineering to make walk signals the default, expand curbs to slow turning vehicles, and raise crosswalks so they act as speed bumps.
This all-of-the-above approach will make our intersections safer for all people who are traveling, both inside and outside of cars.
John Ziegler, Madison