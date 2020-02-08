Madison must limit property tax hikes -- Katherine Esposito

I would like Madison, Dane County and the Madison School District to explore alternatives to using the property tax to fund needs.
Hundreds of people in Madison purchased homes prior to the onset of gentrification. Some people undoubtedly make a large income, but many do not. Some communities create tax relief for people with lower incomes. Many older people are living alone on fixed incomes. The income tax is obviously a good indication of a person’s ability to pay.
Suggesting that people draw down their home value to pay property taxes is not sustainable. The value of my home is my only asset. I will need this value to pay for medical care, utilities, food, transportation and more, possibly for decades to come.
Ours was a generation that did not always think about retirement and savings, and Roth IRAs weren't available. (My two sons already have Roth IRAs, so they’re well ahead of where I was at their age.) We didn’t even worry about health insurance. We lived cheaply and earned little.
Of course, government inventing new ways to spend money is going to drive up our bills. Every day I read new proposals to do this or do that, ranging from reinventing city government to overhauling the schools.
What’s needed is a more comprehensive approach to funding all these needs, and some recognition that the role of elected officials is to manage what we have, not create new things to manage.
Katherine Esposito, Madison