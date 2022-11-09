Madison must have safe neighborhoods -- Kim Richman

In a recent Marquette Law School Poll, the results are probably surprising to some in Madison. Some 78% of the participants support state funding for local police. Though the poll is statewide, I’ll wager the Madison numbers are similar.

So why do some continue to attempt to defund the Madison Police Department and even attempt to deny government grants locally? Call it redirecting, reimagining or reallocating -- the goal is to take funds from the Police Department.

Madison is rapidly growing -- with that comes rising crimes. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway gave the population numbers at a West Side neighborhood meeting I attended a few weeks ago. Even with this rapid growth, why is properly staffing the Police Department always such a battle? There’s no other city department hacked into and attacked like the Police Department is.

Next time city leaders decide on Police Department funding, they should think about this poll. Better yet, they should ask all constituents, not just the people that side with them. They’re supposed to be nonpartisan. Put politics aside and give common sense a try.

If we don't have safe neighborhoods in Madison, nothing else matters.

Kim Richman, Madison