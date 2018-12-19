The Green Cab company in Madison suspended its service on Saturday evening after several cab drivers were robbed in recent days. It should be crystal clear that no amount of community outreach or warm hugs will resolve the seemingly escalating violent crime in Madison.
Let’s see, the mayor’s office can create another ad hoc committee of self-appointed community activists to look into the problem. Or maybe we should arm all taxi drivers. Or maybe an assistant mayor can start driving cabs and get at the root of the problem. Or better yet, blame law enforcement. Let’s hold the Madison police accountable on this.
Perhaps this is the best spin Madison community leaders can conjure up. They have used it before, and it seems to have worked.
Al Rickey, Madison