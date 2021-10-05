Madison must get rapid transit right -- Chuck Litweiler

I supported the concept of bus rapid transit on the basis of two needs. One was to reduce carbon emissions by luring auto commuters away from driving. The other was to cut back on urban sprawl by encouraging housing near the route.

In her column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Now is the time for rapid transit," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway mentions these reasons only in passing. She stresses what a shot in the arm the BRT will be for businesses and culture Downtown. She even throws in the effect of an alternate route on the worker on West Wilson Street having to hoof it a half mile to get the BRT -- as though all other bus transit through the Isthmus would be eliminated.

Wherever the BRT is routed, there will be winners and losers. There is an obvious big loss to the businesses on upper State Street. Constant use of 60-foot buses and the obstructed views from two stations will discourage business. The gains for routing on State Street are not clear.