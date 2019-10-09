Before the last Madison mayoral election, I wondered how each candidate stood on public safety. It seems violent crime, shootings and car thefts have become a nightly occurrence in Madison.
Both candidates had nice rosy plans for affordable housing and faster buses, but I heard no plans from either candidate on crime prevention. One thing I expect first and foremost from any government -- federal or local -- is to protect its citizens. Now we lose a top-notch police chief, and the new mayor’s budget is flat on new officers. I guess public safety is not a priority.
I don't think I am the only one that is disappointed.
Tom Stalowski, Madison