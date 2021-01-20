 Skip to main content
Madison must deal with juvenile crime -- Jerry Darda
Recently, seven youngsters were arrested for some 78 burglaries, some involving violence. In two other separate cases, two teenagers were arrested after 2 a.m. for stealing a car on the Madison's South Side, and four juveniles were arrested for stealing a car on the North Side.

The quantity and frequency of these thefts is mindboggling and unacceptable, and the violence is concerning. Though it's comforting that the United Way and five other nonprofits are securing mentors for at-risk young people, something must be done immediately.

We hear little from the mayor and Madison City Council. They seem to be more interested in defunding the police when we need them most.

What are youngsters doing out in the middle of the night? Obviously these kids are getting very poor parenting. Parents of youngsters who commit crimes should be held accountable for this behavior and prosecuted for these crimes.

Jerry Darda, Madison 

