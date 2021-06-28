Madison must adjust Downtown plans -- Jerome Jones

In December, 1944, Hitler’s panzer divisions were racing through Belgium on their way to the Channel ports. Bastogne, a lightly defended village crossroads, lay in the path of the German onslaught and was crucial to stopping their advance. German victory seemed imminent.
General George Patton’s 3rd Army was some 100 miles south, heading west to the Rhine River. But battlefield circumstances had dramatically changed due to Germany’s unexpected thrust, known as the Battle of the Bulge. Those changed circumstances called for a bold change in Patton’s plan. Patton did not dither. He turned his 230,000-man army 90 degrees to the north, and within days Bastogne was relieved and the German thrust was repelled. This was done without a single computer.
The COVID-19 pandemic also changed circumstances around the world, even in Madison on State Street and the Downtown business district. Like Bastogne, State Street is crucial to Madison’s rebirth and future prosperity after COVID’s onslaught.
Can't our mayor and transportation planning staff change their plan for bus rapid transit’s routes and schedules? Doing so would change the course of State Street to ensure Madison’s victorious rebirth.
I bet they can. Just do it.
Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, retired, Madison