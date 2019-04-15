My neighbors and I who live on the North Side of Madison received our January 2019 property assessment last week. We are now blessed with a 9% increase in values of our homes and property. Other neighborhoods have suffered even higher increases.
Will the city of Madison mitigate this by lowering the rate used in formulating property taxes? I’m hoping the new mayor’s pledge to work toward “affordable housing” applies to the middle class as well. Many of my neighbors are retired and on fixed incomes.
What does city leadership suggest its retired citizens do to cover the likely significant increase in property taxes? Perhaps those who are retired and on fixed incomes can pick up a few shifts at McDonald's, skip the annual vacations, sell the second car or cancel cable TV subscriptions?
Having lived in Madison since 1967, I realize the “social justice warriors” who govern Madison probably don’t care in the least and will carry on the progressives’ tradition of emptying out homeowners' bank accounts.
Al Rickey, Madison