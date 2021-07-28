 Skip to main content
Madison must address gun violence -- Doug Zwank
When I returned from Vietnam as a Marine in 1968, I was so excited to be able to go anywhere in Wisconsin without fear of being shot.

I could walk down the street. I could jog through the woods. I could go to public places, and I could go to bed at night secure that I and my family would be safe and would not be awoken by gun shots. I did not need or want to carry a gun anymore.

I am now so sad to think that my and my grand children’s safety may depend on a gun in Madison. It’s time for our elected officials to address the epidemic of guns and gun violence.

Doug Zwank, Middleton

