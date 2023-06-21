It was upsetting to read about Madison's bus system redesign. The most concerning to me was some Madison officials quoted saying there is almost no cost to the redesign of the system that just happened (future bus rapid transit costs notwithstanding). Really?

Back years ago, somebody had a vision of the future bus system, and it was completely redesigned and reshuffled, and four transfer points were built as a backbone of Madison transportation for decades to come, to the tune of millions of dollars. On June 11, three of those transfer points were abandoned because somebody else (Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in this case) had a completely different vision of the bus transportation in Madison.

As “visionaries” come and go, basking in the glory of their “achievements” of redesigning the system, we the taxpayers are holding the bag for irresponsible and unaccountable government that can’t make up its mind, and that is the subject to the whims of the “visionaries.”

Andrew Khitsun, Madison