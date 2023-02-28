Madison voters have two candidates for mayor -- incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and challenger Gloria Reyes. I’d like to know how they plan to deal with the current rash of dangerous and criminal drivers in Madison.

Recently, a pedestrian and his dog were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Then a car parked on the street near my home was hit by a speeding car. The parked car was hit with such force that it was pushed onto the terrace and had extensive damage. The driver sped off.

Routinely, drivers blatantly run red lights. Often two or three cars go through red lights in succession, without regard for on coming cars or pedestrians. This dangerous driving impacts everyone in this city, drivers and pedestrians alike. Surely that is significant enough to merit some attention and solutions from the mayor and the challenger for her job.

It is truly amazing more people are have not been hurt or killed. If something is not done, it will only be a matter of time before there are more tragedies.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison