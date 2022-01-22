Madison may take away your bus service -- Michele Leighton

Attention Madison bus riders: The city and Metro Transit are possibly planning to take away your neighborhood bus service as part of the transit redesign that’s currently underway. They want to devote resources to bus rapid transit routes that is intended to serve mostly people commuting to Madison from outlying areas (who’ll park at the far ends of the BRT route and ride to central locations) and people lucky enough to live near the BRT route.
I have ridden buses from my home on a main city thoroughfare to the Capitol Square for over 30 years and Metro Transit’s redesign maps show buses may no longer serve my street and also other residential areas that have historically had bus service.
Not only are they taking away many people's convenient and relied-on public transportation, they are expecting our real estate tax dollars to support BRT service that most Madison residents won't be able to use -- unless they drive their cars and park near the BRT line.
To see the proposed redesign maps, search online for "Madison Metro redesign," which is also where you can email feedback on the proposed transit redesign.
Michele Leighton, Madison