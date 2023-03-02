Metro Transit's goal of increasing transit equity in Madison is invalidated by the city’s refusal to believe those it lists as the redesign’s primary beneficiaries.

The mayor, city staff and many City Council members point to the equity report as evidence that the redesign serves disadvantaged residents, even though input at public hearings from Madison’s low-income riders and people of color insists that the limited coverage redesign hurts them.

The implication is that these residents, many of whom rely on buses to travel around Madison, don't know their own best interests, or resist change, or should sacrifice for the common good.

Though many Madisonians, including elected officials, know little about lifestyles and communities outside their own, they feel comfortable insisting they know in imposing change.

People from Madison's disadvantaged communities, seniors and people with disabilities should not be asked to give up bus service so that privileged Madisonians can shave a few minutes off their commute or enjoy a high-end transit “experience.”

A critical step toward the equity to which the city gives lip service is to listen to our neighbors whose lives are not like our own and realize that they know their needs and what benefits them better than we do.

Carrie Rothburd, Madison

