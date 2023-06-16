Here's a story I believe helps understand the character of Juan José López, who died last week.

We were talking about our high school days, and López said he was a typical teen boy who didn't want to stress himself by working too hard at his studies. He got a not-the-greatest report card, and his father was not pleased.

López told his father the school policy was you could play football if you had a C average. His father replied the it might be the school policy, but it is not my policy. If you want to play, you will not get C's. López decided he would study.

That's more proof of how important a parent's influence is.

Allen Knop, Madison