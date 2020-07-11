Madison isn't what it used to be -- James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt

I have family in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we travel often to there and Memphis, Tennessee.
I watch the news wherever I am and was very disturbed to witness the behavior problems, violence and crime reported on TV in those cities. I thought Dane County was special 15 years ago and was happy we weren’t like them.
It turns out Dane County is not special, having fallen to a despicable new level of incivility. Madison is no longer 77 square miles surrounded by reality. It has become the hub of that unpleasant reality, and now has two new sister cities: Charlotte and Memphis. We ought to be embarrassed.
We look like fools and act like if we do nothing, it will go away. Sadly, what was good about Dane County is already on the bus out of town.
James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona
