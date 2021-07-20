Madison isn't all that great -- Roger Johnson

Ah, let me again sing the many praises of "greater" Madison.
The latest: The Madison-based "mostly" peaceful, family friendly Dane County Fair was forced to close down early due to some innocent young scamps causing "issues" for everyone else. It has to be those outside agitators! You know, those "privileged" rowdy rural farm kids who come to town after working at the farm all day and then get in a ruckus over which is better: John Deere or Massy Ferguson?
It certainly can't possibly be any of those sophisticated, closely supervised, well-behaved, mature Madison youth, whose responsible parents have instilled in them such things as family values, respect for others (and their property) and individual responsibility and accountability.
Guess I'll have to pass on the fair and instead pack up the family and head out to enjoy one of those many fantastic Madison beaches for a swim in one of those beautiful, calming, deep blue-green waters.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac