The author of a Feb. 12 letter to the editor wondered where all the nice Republicans have gone? In the very next sentence, he describes Republicans as "a pack of nativists, populists, misogynists and other assorted bigots, looking to rape and pillage our political system."

Where have all the Republicans gone? -- Mike Pfrang I grew up in the Fox Valley in the 1950s. My question is: Where did all the Republicans go?

Gee, I wonder why no one in the Madison area is willing to admit to being a Republican anymore, when the reward for doing so is to be slandered like that? Madison is supposedly the most tolerant city on the face of the earth, but giving any hint that you are a Republican in this town is pretty much an invitation to be verbally assaulted, denied service, and have your car keyed.

I shudder to think what would happen to me in a city that wasn't so tolerant and enlightened.

Arthur Arango, Madison