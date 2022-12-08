Madison is worst choice for F-35s -- Steven Klafka

In 2020, the Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard made the irresponsible decision to deploy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.

Based on environmental impacts and overwhelming public opposition, Madison was the worse choice for these jets. Legal challenges continue, yet the unwanted fighter jets are expected to arrive next year. Despite a hefty price tag, few funds will be provided for noise abatement. Instead, the Air Force and the National Guard are relying on the Dane County Airport to conduct impact studies and provide noise abatement measures to city residents.

The county recently began its so-called Part 150 Noise Study. Sadly, the airport, with the blessing of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, continues its anti-environmental policies. Noise impacts are based on an outdated federal noise standard that uses daily average noise levels. The airport and Parisi rejected requests from the Madison teacher’s union and neighborhood associations to determine peak noise levels and include all schools on the East and North sides of Madison.

It’s time to step up and ask the county airport, Parisi and our mayor to protect Madison residents.

Steven Klafka, Madison