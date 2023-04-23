Madison has always been a bit soft on crime, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has continued a tradition of being extra lenient when it comes to the local catch-and-release program of suspects.

Assault offense charges in 2022 increased more than 17% from January to December, according to Madison Police Department's Incident Based Offense Reporting, with an overall 14% increase in all offenses.

The same report indicates the highest number of suspects in the Africa-American population, with Caucasians coming in second. Meanwhile, arrests decreased from third quarter to the fourth quarter. Efforts to mitigate offences and recidivism based on restorative justice and equity principles continue to fail Madisonians year after year, on the streets and in our schools.

Few if any consequences for offenses mean no effective deterrence. Residents live in fear for their lives and property while criminals run free. Madison needs to implement mandatory time sentences and a minimum of 100 hours of community service for certain offenses.

It’s time for the mayor and City Council to get off the hippy train and produce commonsense consequences for crimes instead of new age herbal remedies that continue to change nothing but affect everyone.

Rick Cruz, Madison

