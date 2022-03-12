Madison is silent on minor bus bump -- John Elliott

I love living in good old Madison and enjoy all the services the town provides. That said, on Feb. 19 at 4:15 in the afternoon I was crossing State Street and Lake Street when I was hit by a bus.

Something bumped my left shoulder, and it was a bus. The driver did stop, but didn’t get out to see how I was, so I proceeded on to my destination, Paul’s Books.

The college kids around me called out, “Dude! You were hit by a bus!”

“Not bad for a 64-year-old, eh?” I responded.

I called the bus system office and left a message. I called again on Feb. 22, and a third time about a week later. Crickets.

Listen, I’m fine. I don’t want money, nor the driver fired or any excessive drama. But I would like the city to acknowledge this, and inform the drivers to be more careful on busy streets. The next person might not be so lucky.

John Elliott, Madison