Wow. Once again, those of us in "the real world" sit back and laugh at the ongoing foolishness in Madison.
The latest being some radical group calling itself "Freedom, Inc." disrupting and shutting down free speech (something mentioned in the very first amendment to the U.S. Constitution) at a recent School Board meeting.
Madison often touts itself as a city of "tolerance" -- but that only seems to apply if you agree with certain ideas. Celebrate diversity? Oh, no, not if you have "diverse ideas" that run counter to the far-left mindset.
If you missed "Freakfest" on State Street, don't worry -- it goes on 24/7/365 in Madison, the city of the perpetually offensive.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac