Madison is only inclusive of some -- Tom Puchner

I read with fascination Saturday's article "Rainbow flag murals likely coming." Several reasons for the murals quoted in the article included that they reflect our "inclusive values” and ”would be really cool.” According to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the murals would be “a lovely way to celebrate the LGBTQ community.” They also were described as “public art with a bit of a message.”

If Madison wants to celebrate gay pride month in June, then in this same spirit of inclusiveness, how about also Star of David murals during Hanukkah, crucifixes during Lent or bring back public Christmas (not “holiday”) decorations in December? These also would be “really cool,” a lovely way to celebrate faith in our community, and definitely would be “art with a message.”

What does “inclusiveness” mean? In the past it meant “tolerance,” but now it seems to mean “agreement,” and if you aren’t in agreement you are called a bigot, racist or worse.