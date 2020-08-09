Madison is making a lot of bad decisions -- Scott Favour

Has the city of Madison gone crazy? The City Council rejects a plan to help State Street businesses that are struggling for survival through no fault of their own for some vague racial equity reasons. Never mind that over 60% are owned by minorities and women. By the way, State Street is a major tourism draw for the region, and the hospitality industry also employs many people of color.
The council and mayor continue to denigrate the Madison Police Department, completely ignoring that the department is recognized nationally for diversity and progressive policies. Now, they want to limit the use of nonlethal munitions for any reason, ignoring that one of the 177 recommendations of the ad-hoc committee was to add more nonlethal options.
They want to add an "oversight" committee stacked with appointees from groups that are actively anti-law enforcement. While demanding a budget cut from the Madison Police Department, the council seems to have no issues with funding a committee that will be redundant to the Police and Fire Commission, which is authorized under state statute.
Meanwhile, shots fired in the city are at an all-time high, and the vaunted Madison "quality of life" is eroding daily.
Scott Favour, Madison, retired police officer
