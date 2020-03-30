Madison is lucky to have Nicki Vander Meulen -- Barbara Lawton

I ﬁrst met Nicki Vander Meulen over 20 years ago, when she helped organize a march in support of campaign ﬁnance reform in Madison. This young woman impressed me greatly with her ﬂuency in a complicated issue, and with her smart and strategic work to pull off the event.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Then I learned she works through the multiple challenges of autism, cerebral palsy and attention deficit disorder. I wanted a front row seat in her life, and she didn’t disappoint: Against all odds and with little systemic support, she completed college, earned a law degree, established her own law practice and has advocated for and represented the interests of many people with disabilities. And then she saw the need for their representation in the education system, and achieved a seat on the Madison School Board.

Madison could not have a more effective and uniquely representative School Board member than Vander Meulen. She is a woman of unimpeachable integrity, gifted with great intellectual capacity and genuine wit. She's a strategic thinker and a humble and determined force. She has visited every school in the district. She advocates for those on the front lines with the children and for those children without a voice in the system.

How lucky Madison is to have her. She deserves your vote in the April 7 election.

Barbara Lawton, former lieutenant governor of Wisconsin

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0