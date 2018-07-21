I truly appreciate and applaud the long-term, sustained and successful service of Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.
He has been an effective, efficient, knowledgeable and well-informed mayor -- usually progressive and fiscally conservative.
Sure, Mayor Soglin has his detractors, especially among those who were absent for all or part of his lengthy time as mayor. They didn't always see the generally successful long-term outcomes of his many battles and decisions. Sure he compromised. But considering the agendas of his various partners (and adversaries) -- Republicans at the state level, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at the county level and the free-spending City Council -- his long-term success is all the more apparent.
Remember: Mayor Soglin was twice re-elected to replace other mayors who proved, once in office, they were not effective, competent or clever enough for this difficult job. Soglin has been an exceptional mayor.
We are lucky to have had him.
Melanie Foxcroft, Madison