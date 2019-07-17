Really, Madison?
Your mayor just added an avowed Madison Police Department critic to a board that reviews the police. Really?
You want to use less fossil fuel, but you fight against the wind turbines. Really?
You want smarter children, but you shorten the school week with early release times. Really? (And don't get me started on outrageous UW tuition).
You condemn police officer Matt Kenny for shooting his attacker, and condemn officer Scot Peterson at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for not shooting the attacker. Really?
You attack nasty tweets by responding with nasty tweets. Really?
You replace golf pros with bureaucrats and expect success at the cash register. Really?
You want to fund social programs to feel magnanimous, but you don't want to pay the taxes to do so. Really?
That said, keep dreaming. It is better to fail than never to have tried. Really.
James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona