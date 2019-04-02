I write this letter with a heavy heart because Madison has lost an outstanding veteran teacher.
Rob Mueller-Owens and I worked side by side running a small high school alternative program for four-and-a-half years. Our mission was to reach some of the most challenging students in the district and transition them back to their home school or another appropriate educational venue.
In this setting, I often marveled watching Rob's masterful work with our students. They were students who struggled with substance abuse, mental illness, family dysfunction and histories of physical or sexual abuse. Others were gang members, skin heads and juvenile offenders. Somehow, Rob was able to break down barriers and meet needs on an individual basis like no one else I ever encountered in my 24-year career. Never once did I see him "lose his cool" or "snap."
Regrettably, Madison has lost a gifted veteran teacher, and for what? To satisfy a political agenda? How very sad for all of Madison that we have come to this -- judgement before truth. Just as we hope students will learn from their mistakes, I hope those who judged prematurely have learned this should never happen again.
Janice Lorch, Madison, retired Madison School District social worker