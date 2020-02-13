Madison has ignored public golf courses -- Steve Brown

Despite all the naysayers, golf is alive and well. It provides thousands of people competitive and recreational physical activity for those ages 6 to 90.
I have been playing our city courses since the 1970s, which is when I bought my first house in Madison. Over the years, I did routine maintenance and remodeling to my home as needed.
What did our mayors, financial planners, and Parks Division officials do during that same time to keep our wonderful public courses up to date and user friendly? Almost nothing.
Now the city argues they are in a state of disrepair, and their answer is to bulldoze them and build, build and build to increase the tax base. Everyone likes to boast we are one of the best cities, but part of that is based on our open green spaces and recreational activities.
Back in the '70s, '80s and '90s, our splendid courses were a major attraction. It was not uncommon to see multiple cars in the parking lot at Yahara Hills with Illinois plates. Folks were willing to make the trip because our public courses were a destination.
Why do you think the number of rounds are down at public courses? It’s not for the lack of golfers. It's because of the lack of due diligence by our city leaders for over 40 years.
Please step up and save all four courses.
Steve Brown, Madison