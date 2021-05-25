Madison has caring police department -- Bonnie Roe

I grew up a few blocks from where George Floyd was murdered. Video footage of that brutal killing, under the knee of a white cop while others looked on, rocked me to the core.
The pain that erupted on the streets of Minneapolis spread here and across the nation. The events that followed in Downtown Madison were surreal. Much work must be done on a national scale to address policing. I listened to the national narrative and took notes. On State Street, rocks, water bottles and other objects were thrown at our Madison police officers.
It led me to investigate the Madison Police Department. Though I'd lived here for 21 years and marched in the streets in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, I never really took the time to look at our department.
The department’s website is loaded with information. I read reports by the department and by independent groups. I attended meetings with officers and the public. What I learned is this is a good department, from the top down. No department is perfect, but it's clear (from policies on paper to personal interactions) that officers want to continuously improve and serve this community.
Please look over the department's 2020 report at go.madison.com/PoliceReport. The department seeks and welcomes community involvement. I think you'll be encouraged by the department we have. Not every city is so lucky.