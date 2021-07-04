Madison doesn't seem safe anymore -- Roger Johnson

I used to take my family into Madison to see the sites, visit museums, walk the parks and browse the stores and shops up and down State Street. We would dine at the restaurants and food stands, shop at the malls, gas up the car, and go to the beach or the zoo. I'd spend time and money. No longer.
While Madison touts itself on "best of" lists, one only has to take in the daily newscasts to get the "real" story: regular shootings, car thefts, vandalism, muggings, assaults, drive-by indiscriminate gunfire and home invasions.
Thanks to the Madison mayor, City Council and their "do nothing" approach to the city's widespread crime, I haven't been there in years. (Oh, I hear gunshots where I live, but they come from a gun club just outside of town).
I have to wonder how many others stay away -- and what adverse effect it has on Madison businesses: loss of revenue, sales and tourism dollars.
I let friends and neighbors far and wide know that Madison is not "family friendly," nor a safe place to visit. Maybe someday "city leaders" will learn that the best (and worst) advertising is word of mouth.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac