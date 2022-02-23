Madison doesn't need BRT system -- Marti Witt

Why on Earth does Madison need bus rapid transit, other than the fact that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made it her obsession.

Last I heard, bus ridership was low, so how can one possibly justify the cost? Who’s going to fill these massive busses?

In addition, some riders who currently take the bus will have to walk farther (potentially in ice and snow) to get to the few stops they offer. How is this going to increase ridership? People will probably just resort to driving their cars. I for one enjoy the convenience of having to walk only a few minutes away to catch a bus that goes straight Downtown.

I think BRT is a frivolous idea. Not only does it inconvenience riders, but it will poorly affect State Street. When patronizing State Street, I would find it offensive to see these behemoth buses taking up space that could be better used as, say, a pedestrian mall.

Our mayor should concentrate on more worthy issues rather than a quixotic attempt at BRT.

Marti Witt, Madison