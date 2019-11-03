The Madison City Council recently passed the highest wheel tax in the state, and members did their best to show how much this hurt them to do this.
That's nonsense.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway created a budget that was millions of dollars under funded so she could incorporate bus rapid transit. How do you fix a budget that is seriously out of whack, of course? You tax the people through a new regressive fee.
This ensures the budget will balance and the mayor will have her cherished bus rapid transit program. This budget ignored that police are underfunded and criminals are shooting up the city. Instead, Madison has to have bus rapid transit.
State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands should do a cartoon with the mayor pouring over a map for bus rapid transit while the criminals are trading gun shots in the city and the police watch with their hands tied behind their backs.
I don't think we will see a cartoon like that. Too bad.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland