The pending proposal in Madison to levy fines on local businesses that leave doors or windows open too long while running air conditioners is ludicrous. The concept is almost as inane as having an ordinance that limits the time vehicles can remain idling.
Punitive, knee-jerk reactions to an enormously complex global issue that will take a century to fix are counterproductive.
The gentleman from the Chamber of Commerce was diplomatic in his response to the proposal, not wanting to offend zealots who worship at the high altar of mitigating carbon dioxide emissions. He was also insightful by indirectly mentioning the law of unintended consequences.
Less regulation and more common sense would be refreshing.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland