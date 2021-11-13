Madison deserves an F-35 referendum -- Donna Silver

Madison has a history of non-binding ballot referendums. For example, the 2021 spring election had four advisory referendums involving the size, salary and term limits of the Madison City Council.
In the spirit of that democratic political tradition, I propose there be an advisory referendum on the April 5 ballot about the deployment of F-35 fighter planes at Truax Field.
With all the furor over the deployment of this controversial jet, wouldn’t it be interesting to see what the general population thinks? Such a referendum would allow time for an honest debate on this issue, which will affect the lives of most people living in and around Madison.
Donna Silver, Madison