Madison defunds police without saying so -- Bruce Frey

As shootings, burglaries and homicides creep up in our city, we stand together shaking our collective heads. Our community is demanding answers. Nothing is being done.
This is a trojan horse disguised as a new approach to solving problems and crimes. It is a very blatant disregard for law enforcement and a very deliberate way of defunding our police without saying so.
Random shootings and burglaries to our households are being disregarded. The response has been to take our police out of schools despite fights in the halls. We lowered speed limits to control egregious traffic violations without enforcement. We don't see proactive patrols to stop the car thieves who patrol our streets looking for opportunities.
This calculated response by our mayor and City Council is nothing short of defunding our police. They realize the shortcomings and understaffed problems of our police, yet they won't do anything about it. Our police can only respond to these crimes and have to let stolen cars drive away without intervention.
As these crimes skyrocket in our city, we see efforts to replace police with other non-enforcement solutions. This will turn our city into a playground for criminals who know that no one will curtail them.
Leaders are defunding the police without saying so, and we are the pawns.
Bruce Frey, Madison