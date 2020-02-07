Madison courses offer more than golf -- Brian Stouffer

In the 16 years my family has lived in the Glendale neighborhood on Madison's Southeast Side, we’ve never played a single round of golf. But the Monona Golf Course has been a valuable and memorable part of our lives. It’s a beautiful, quiet green space whose benefits may be hard to quantify, but easy to experience.
Kids from the neighborhood have collected pine cones from golf course trees for school projects, and learned about polliwogs in the golf course ponds. They’ve climbed their first trees there, and spotted foxes, coyotes and owls. It’s been a safe, nearby destination for them to meet friends and develop their independence. It also makes a nice buffer space behind Sennett Middle School and LaFollette High School.
The neighborhood especially embraces the course in the winter, when it’s enjoyed by cross-country skiers, snowshoers, night hikers and sledding families.
Please consider the Monona Golf Course as true parkland that benefits every resident, not just a golf course only used by a few people for half the year.
Brian Stouffer, Madison