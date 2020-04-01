Madison City Council wasted valuable time with F-35 debate -- John McDermott

To the members of the Madison City Council who voted to support on an untimely, irresponsible, ill-advised and, in reality, meaningless resolution opposing the F-35 fighter jets: Don’t you understand Madison is in the midst of a pandemic, and you have foolishly wasted valuable time and resources on your selfish whimsy? Do you not see the overwhelming support in Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin for basing the F-35 jets here?

While Madison, Dane County and indeed the world are working to keep our families and ourselves safe from COVID-19, City Council members challenged us to divert our energies toward a charade of spinning up a local debate on what is solely a federal decision. Have they not seen and read about the brave Air National Guard members who are now out in our community helping others, while putting themselves and their families at risk? How are these council members contributing?

The majority of us wants Truax Field, the 115th Fighter Wing and the F-35s in Madison. Truax has been here since 1943. These council members could, if they choose, leave Madison tomorrow, leaving the rest of us with the chaos and division they are foolishly attempting to create.

John McDermott, Madison

