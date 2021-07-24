Madison City Council threatens our historic fabric -- Bob Klebba

Madison is lucky to have many places and buildings that show the development of our city from the mid-1800s to present: Gisholt Machine Company, Gates of Heaven Synagogue and St Paul’s AME Church are interesting examples. Nevertheless, our City Council’s recent votes threaten our community’s greater historic fabric, which we all hold dear.
Last Tuesday, the Madison City Council dismissed a proposal to protect the lake view from the only extant Frank Lloyd Wright urban residential construction. Instead of respecting the work of community members, city staff, commissioners and previous council representatives, Ald. Syed Abbas stated he was more concerned about restricting future development. Ald. Juliana Bennett was upset they were considering the “ghost of some dead rich white man.”
In May, against staff and commission recommendations, City Council members voted to demolish two 19th century buildings that help define the Langdon Street Historic District. They did so to build a primarily market-rate student housing tower.